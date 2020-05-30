LPD's response to Lincoln protests and riots

The Lincoln Police Department held a press conference in response to the riots and protests which happened in Lincoln Saturday morning.

A common theme repeated at the press conference was the understanding of anger caused by George Floyd’s death in Minnesota. Multiple officials made calls for peaceful protests.

“I’m outraged, our officers are outraged at what occurred in Minnesota," said LPD Chief of Police, Jeffrey Bliemeister. "There should absolutely be an opportunity to voice that and for change going forward. But we can’t let what happened last night, by a very small group of people in Lincoln, detract from that message. And that’s really what’s happening, because this becomes the focus; the violence, the destruction. Not the murder of George Floyd.”

Lincoln officials noted that LPD has received anti-bias and de-escalation training. The incident in Minnesota will also be used as training tools in order to show what not to do.

According to LPD, nine different vandalisms were recorded, with the worst being a business at 25th and O Street. Eight officers were injured due to the riots, with one officer requiring advanced medical treatment. That officer has since been able to return home. Three vehicles were damaged during the incident.

Three individuals were arrested during the latter part of the protest. All three were changed for failure to disperse.

Currently, the only non-officer injury reported was a hit-and run injury reported after 2 a.m.

LPD has every reason to believe that the Black Lives Matter protests on Sunday will be peaceful and non-violent. LPD staff has worked with organizers to insure the best and safest venue possible.

