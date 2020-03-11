LIVE at 11AM: Coronavirus briefing after state basketball attendee tests positive for COVID-19

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today confirmed that a student who attended the girls’ state high school basketball games in Lincoln last week has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Local health officials have contacted the Lincoln relatives with whom the student stayed and are investigating any other contacts the student may have had in the community. The Lincoln relatives are currently self-quarantined and display no symptoms.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and other local officials will give a community briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) at 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live here on our website and app.

The student, who has underlying medical conditions, attended two games on Thursday, March 5: the 9 a.m. Hartington/Weeping Water game at Lincoln Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th, and the 7 p.m. Crofton/BRLD game at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street. The student arrived in Lincoln March 4 and stayed with relatives. The student is reported to have gone onto the basketball court after the 9 a.m. game to hug family members.

There were no classes at Southwest and North Star on March 5. Final exams were conducted at both schools on Friday, March 6.