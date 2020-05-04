Gov. Ricketts highlights website with childcare resources

Monday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts provided an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With parts of the state beginning to open up, Gov. Ricketts brought attention to childcare within the state. Many of the DHMs have been updated so that daycare centers can now have a maximum of 15 kids as opposed to the original 10-child limit.

Gov. Ricketts also brought up a new website, the Nebraska Child Care Referral Network, which was created in order to help parents reach child care resources.

According to the governor, Nebraska is getting $272 million for critical access hospitals from the federal government. The governor said this was another reason they wanted to open up hospitals for elective surgeries, and that it was another source of revenue for hospitals.

With looser DHMs in some counties, but not others, the governor asked people to not to travel to other counties to get services not available in their counties.