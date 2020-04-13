LIVE at 1PM: Update on COVID-19 response from Nebraska Governor

LINCOLN, Neb. Monday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Pete Ricketts speaks at the podium during a press briefing about COVID-19.

You can watch this press conference live on air and here on our website and app at 1 p.m.

 