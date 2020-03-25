LIVE at 1PM: Update on Lincoln's efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Lancaster County at a briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m.

On Monday, officials announced the third lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

The new case is a male in his 50s who was confirmed positive Monday afternoon. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating his travel history and close contacts. More information will be released as it becomes available.

LLCHD Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said an Ameritas employee who was reported to be positive for COVID-19 is a separate individual and is not yet lab-confirmed.

The City’s first confirmed case was reported March 20 is a 48-year-old Lincoln man who had traveled to Colorado. The second case confirmed the next day is one of his family members.

LLCHD is now monitoring 188 individuals and reports 146 negative tests and 3 positive with two cases pending. Nebraska now has 1,304 negative tests and 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19.