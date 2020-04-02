LIVE at 2PM: Governor talks COVID-19 and record unemployment claims

Thursday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ricketts will also address the record unemployment claim numbers released by the Nebraska Department of Labor.

Statewide more than 24,572 people filed unemployment claims last week. That's up 8,872 from the week prior. (Source: Nebraska Department of Labor)

You can watch this press conference live on air and here on our website and app at 2 p.m.

