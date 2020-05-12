LIVE at 2PM CT: Nebraska's Response to COVID-19

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts provided an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Pete Ricketts speaks at the podium during a press briefing about COVID-19.

Governor Ricketts started the press conference honoring Trooper Jerry Smith, who died last year in a crash. Smith’s family was supposed to be on their way to Washington D.C. for the National Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, dozens of Troopers are currently assisting in the efforts with the Nebraska National Guard to provide security to COVID-19 test sites. Troopers also help to transport samples to-and-from sites in Nebraska twice per day.

Gov. Ricketts also signed a proclamation at the press conference, declaring it “National Police Week.”

According to officials, NSP has ticketed 177 people for driving more than 100 MPH since March 19.

On May 13, the national guard will be doing a fly over to recognize those involved in the health care industry. A KC-135 Stratotanker will visit 14 different healthcare facilities in the state. For more information, check out the National Guard’s Facebook page.

According to the governor, 48 percent of beds are available, 41 percent of ICU beds are available and 76 percent of vents are available. Currently, there are TestNebraska Sites in Omaha, GI, Schuyler and Lincoln. Those 65 and older can be tested. The governor said 2,943 tests had come back, with 100 positive. 1,203 tests were pending from Monday. The average turnaround time is 1.8 days.

