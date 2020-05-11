LIVE at 2PM CT: Gov. Ricketts provides updates on youth sports guidelines

Monday Afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts provided an update on upcoming guidelines for organized youth sports.

Governor Pete Ricketts speaks at the podium during a press briefing about COVID-19.

The guidelines apply only to team sports. Individual sports such as golf and tennis (including doubles tennis) are not prohibited under any Directed Health Measures, however, participants must still practice social distancing.

In May, no organized team sports games are allowed for youth and adults. No team organized sports practices are allowed, this prohibition includes any practice training or group exercise program organized by a coach of a sports team. Businesses and organizations that provide sports training and sell memberships to provide such training to be allowed to offer sports training as long as they follow the same guidelines as fitness gyms, health clubs and health spas. No team organized training is allowed.

In June, schools may be allowed to open weight rooms for use by all student athletes as long as they follow gym guidelines. Team organized practices for baseball and softball may begin unless circumstances dictate a change. Dugout use is not allowed. Players’ items should be lined up against the fence at least six feet apart. Parents must remain in their cars or drop off/pick up players afterwards. Players must use their own equipment. Coaches are responsible for enforcing social distancing. Players must bring their own beverages/snacks. Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice. Team organized practices for other sports will remain suspended.

