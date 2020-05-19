LIVE at 2PM CT: Nebraska's response to COVID-19

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts provided an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Pete Ricketts speaks at the podium during a press briefing about COVID-19.

The governor noted three executive orders which were going to end at the end of the month. An executive order on public meetings has been extended through the month of June. This will allow governmental offices to continue remote meetings via conference calls, Zoom, and other similar methods. The governor did note that the order would not be extended past June.

An executive order involving the court’s time frame for processing eviction notices has not been extended. The reason being that the governor believed that unemployment checks and money from the Care Act would allow people to pay off past rent. The governor worried that people would fall too far behind rent and would not be able to catch up.

An executive order preventing out-of-state turkey hunting would not be extended into June, due to the turkey hunting season ending May 31.

