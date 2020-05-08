LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln's response to COVID-19

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gives an update on COVID-19 cases in the city during a press conference.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 19 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today. Including the two new cases reported this morning, the community total is now 530.

According to officials, 192 (112 employees) tied so Smithfield Plant in Crete. That's about 40 percent of all Lancaster County cases.

According to Dr. Bill Johnson at Bryan Health, several key factors in moving forward will be to control asymptomatic carriers, keep in mind it's spread through the air, and embrace certain hospital policies in the public. One suggestion to reduce the spread of COVID-19 was to wear masks anytime in public.

