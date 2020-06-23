LLCHD announces 11th death in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 9
Deaths: 1
Health Director Pat Lopez said that the individual was a male in his 60s who was hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the City.
The LLCHD also announced that 9 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Tuesday, bringing the community total to 1,632.
