LLCHD announces 11th death in Lancaster County

(Source: IHME)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 4:43 PM, Jun 23, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 9
Deaths: 1

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that an 11th resident has died from COVID-19 in Lincoln. This is the first death in Lancaster County since June 5.

    Health Director Pat Lopez said that the individual was a male in his 60s who was hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the City.

    The LLCHD also announced that 9 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Tuesday, bringing the community total to 1,632.

    • For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.

     