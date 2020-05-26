LNK Airport Delta flights likely suspended

If you're hoping to fly Delta out of the Lincoln Airport in the near future that won't be possible. At least for a while.

The airline has permission from DOT to suspend its flights, taking Lincoln from four destinations to two.

In April, the airport saw 500 passengers, that's what they used to see in a single day.

Now if Delta suspends its last flight, United will be the only option for people flying out of Lincoln.

"It really doesn't hurt it any more than we are already hurt, the numbers here over the last few months have been at our peak decline, we were down about 97 percent,” said LNK Airport Executive Director, David Haring.

Delta suspended its Atlanta flight at the start of the pandemic, now Minneapolis is next.

"We will be down to about three flights a day, two to Chicago, one to Denver, and we may see that decline more, where we see one to one, one to Denver, one to Chicago,” said Haring.

In a statement to 10/11 NOW, Delta Airlines said it will, "Suspend operations at 11 US. airports in an effort to reduce costs and reduce employee exposure while customer traffic is very low." Adding they, "Appreciate their patience as we navigate this unprecedented time together".

Haring doesn't know exactly when Delta will leave but expects to see the market to stay slow through 2021 even if the business starts to pick back up.

"There's a bit of a delayed response as the economy turns around as businesses start opening, and people start booking travel again, even then we're probably six months down the road until we see an impact,” said Haring.

The airport recently got a $5.6 million grant that he says will last into next year. Until then, they're preparing for what's next.

"How do we make sure this facility is ready for passengers to return, how do we help to mitigate those fears that people might have with traveling?”