LNK adds new meters for social distancing

Starting Wednesday some of the parking meters in Downtown Lincoln have a new look to them.

A green sign has been added to 53 of the meters to help with social distancing.

The Downtown Lincoln Association put them up this morning.

The "curbside pickup" option is encouraged to be for retail and food pickup customers only.

The designated meters are free of charge. This means the business either a restaurant or a shop will bring your purchases out to you.

"Knowing things are changing by the hour we want to find out any way we can support our local businesses," said Todd Ogden with the Downtown Lincoln Association. "It's going to be really tough with people socially isolating, which they should, but when we do that we're trying to figure out ways to help support the community during that time."

The signs can be found throughout the Haymarket. The Downtown Association expects more to go up in the coming weeks.