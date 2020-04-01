LNK parks to remain open but not playgrounds

Right now there are more people at Lincoln parks then there has been in a long time but while you enjoy some fresh air there are also some key safety measures you need to keep in mind.

Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson says seeing people outside being active during this stressful time is a great thing but they also want people to be safe.

He says if you're heading out he wants you to be aware bathrooms and water fountains aren't working.

He says other than bringing water, you should bring disinfectant wipes and although playgrounds are closed because they have high-touch surfaces the courts are all open.

"Instead of pick-up basketball maybe its a game of horse," said Johnson. "Probably a game of singles instead of doubles if you're playing tennis. The disc courses are also open right now."

Johnson says now is a time to get out and have fun but make sure you're being safe and practicing social distancing.

He says by the end of the week they will have signage up at bigger parks around the city to make people aware they are closed.