Lincoln-based trucking app helps keep drivers safe as COVID-19 pandemic continues

An app created by a Lincoln-based startup is playing an important role in keeping truckers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are offering their service for free.

Truckers continue to play a vital role, working extra hours and hauling extra weight to keep people stocked during social distancing.

"Truck drivers are on the front lines and they are really what is keeping America moving right now," said Taylor Monks the founder and CEO of BasicBlock.

BasicBlock is an app for truck drivers on the road. All a driver's paperwork can be filed on a phone, instead of in a truck stop or office.

"Oftentimes they're having to go into truck stops to use fax machines or having to interact with back offices and handle physical documents," said Monks. "For us, we provide this tool that they can use from the safety of their cab. To put a barrier between them and the high traffic areas of a truck stop."

W.N. Morehouse Truck Line was one of BasicBlock's first partnerships. The Omaha-based company with over 100 drivers it says right now the app is especially important.

"It just keeps them right in their little safety zone. They can clean their truck whenever they want," said driver Thom Sisson. "Have protection right there."

Monks says while demand for the app is high his company is currently offering the service for free.

"We know its tight and we know that things are changing and they need a little help," said Monks. "We're trying to be as flexible as possible for our trucking companies as we can be."

