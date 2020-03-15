LPD: Body found in vehicle in creek along Saltillo Road

Lincoln Police are investigating what lead to the death of a man in far south Lincoln.

Capt. Jake Dilsaver confirmed to 10/11 NOW that a male was found in a vehicle by a Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. That vehicle was found in a creek along Saltillo Road, between 14th and 25th Streets.

At this time, LPD says there's no reason to believe the fatality is suspicious. The name of the man has not yet been released.

Capt. Dilsaver says their initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was westbound on Saltillo, when it went off the road on the north side and into a ravine. The vehicle was not submerged in the creek. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor, and seat belts were not in use at the time of the crash.

Police say they are working with the Crete Police Department during the investigation, as they believe the victim is the same person who was reported missing by CPD Saturday afternoon.

Saltillo Road between 14th and 27th Streets is currently closed until further notice, as authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for further updates.