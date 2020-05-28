Man threatens two victims in one week; violates protection order

A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges, including making terroristic threats, after officers say he violated a protection order this week.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Meadowdale Drive in east Lincoln for a report of a disturbance.

The homeowner told responding officers a man he recognized walked up to his garage, smashed glass panes and shouted that he was going to break the victim's leg.

The victim told police that the man, later identified as 25-year old Austin Herbert, tried getting into his home by smashing the door with a bat.

LPD said the victim was able to keep the door closed using his body weight. Herbert left the scene prior to officers arrival.

Officers said this incident created probable cause to arrest Herbert for burglary and terroristic threats.

Days later, on Wednesday around 1 a.m., officers responded to a home on Touzalin Avenue in northeast Lincoln, for a report of a disturbance and protection order violation.

LPD officers found Herbert trying to restrain a woman in a 'bear hug' inside a living room.

The woman said Herbert is an ex-boyfriend and she has an active protection order against him.

LPD said Herbert kicked open the victim's door, demanding to see their 18-month old daughter.

The victim also told officers that Herbert grabbed her in a bear hug and tried kissing her, which is when LPD arrived.

Herbert was arrested and is facing burglary charges, as well as terroristic threat charges, violation of protection order charges, trespassing and destruction of property charges.