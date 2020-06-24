LPD: 12-year old crashes stolen truck into police cruiser, runs from scene

Lincoln Police said a 12-year-old boy crashed a stolen truck into a police cruiser and ran away from the crash.

Early Wednesday morning, around 6 a.m., police were dispatched to the Folsom Ridge Apartments in southwest Lincoln.

Witnesses reported that a group was kicking garage doors and vandalizing signs in the apartment complex's parking lot, as well as car break-ins.

Responding officers found a group of children running away.

LPD said officers noticed a black Toyota Tundra parked in front of a garage, then later saw it driving fast through the parking lot, which hit a police cruiser.

Officers said they then saw the Tundra drive away, hit a tree, and then the driver ran from the car leaving the truck behind.

LPD found the driver, who is 12-years old, hiding nearby who matched witness descriptions but he ran away. After chasing the juvenile, LPD was able to take him in custody.

The officer had minor scrapes and bruises and did not need medical attention.

LPD contacted the owner of the Tundra who said his car was stolen from SW 11th Street, in southwest Lincoln.

The 12-year was turned over to Cedars Youth Services. He's facing theft by receiving charges, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, minor in possession, obstructing a peace officer charges and willful reckless driving charges.

LPD said there were open alcohol containers in the Tundra, which had to be towed.

Officers said the police cruiser that was hit could be driven but there are no damage estimates just yet.

LPD said another juvenile, 14-years old, was found and is facing vandalism charges. Officers said he was turned over to his parents.

Eight thefts from cars were reported in this area so far.