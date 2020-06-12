LPD: 19-year old arrested after threatening to kill two women

Lincoln Police arrested a man who they believe threatened to kill two women last month.

On May 11 around midnight, a 19-year old told officers she allowed 19-year old Lynn Berry to live with her for a short time but then asked him to leave.

The teen told officers while Berry was moving, a man pulled up and stole things from his car.

LPD said the teen told responding officers that Berry then held a gun to her head, told her to drive, and accused her of setting him up.

The teen told officers that Berry threatened to kill her.

LPD said that night they went to Berry's family home and the teenager was assaulted by several people and had a bump on her forehead, as well as bruising.

Weeks later, on May 31 around 8:30 p.m., LPD said Berry went to a family member's home and caused a disturbance.

A 43-year old woman said Berry jumped on the hood of her car, pulled a gun on her, and started threatening her.

The woman told officers she believed he was going to shoot and kill her.

LPD said a warrant was issued for Berry's arrest after the first incident on May 11, but he could not be located.

This week, on Thursday, police found Berry and arrested him near Torrey's Drive-in north Lincoln.

During Berry's arrest, LPD discovered $3,000 cash, marijuana in separate bags, a scale, THC wax and concentrate.

Berry is facing terroristic threat charges, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of money while violating drug law charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver charges.