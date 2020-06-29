LPD: 2 teens lighting fireworks cause attic fire

Two 18-year olds were cited after Lincoln investigators say their use of fireworks caused a fire.

It happened in the attic of a home on West O Street on Friday just after 6 p.m.

Investigators said that firefighters were able to knock down the fire within 20 minutes which caused roughly $5,000 in damage.

LPD said the attic fire was caused by teens lighting fireworks which were artillery shells and bottle rockets.

The two 18-year old boys were cited for firework use and were released.

LPD said they've not been able to make contact with the homeowner.

To report an illegal firework to the police, call 402-441-6000. Officers said it's best if callers include the exact address the firework came from so they can properly investigate.

Police said people who violate that city code could face a fine of up to $500.