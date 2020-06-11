LSO: 2 teens robbed at gunpoint inside home during middle of the day

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home break in this week where two teens were robbed during the middle of the day.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, near 63rd and Yankee Hill Road in south Lincoln, a teenage boy reported to deputies that two men wearing sweatshirts, face masks, and hoods entered his home.

LSO said the teen told officers the men pushed a 16-year old girl and went straight for a closet.

One of the victims reported to officers that one of the men had a handgun and forced them to the floor.

LSO said the men removed a safe with $15,000 in jewelry, medication and an iPhone, from a kitchen closet and ran out of the home.

No one was injured, according to deputies.

Investigators located a 17-year old boy who is believed to be one of the men responsible for the robbery. LSO said he was taken into custody.

LSO said the parents of the two teenage victims were not home and investigators have recovered some of the stolen items.

Deputies said they used the Find my iPhone app on the phone that was in the safe and they utilized video from the home security system.