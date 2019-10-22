LPD: $450 rabbit stolen and returned from Lincoln backyard

A large Continental Giant rabbit was stolen from a Lincoln backyard and returned by the thief on Monday.

According to Lincoln Police a 23-year-old discovered the rabbit was missing from its outdoor cage when she went to her mother's home near 41st and E to feed it Monday morning.

Police said the women have a surveillance camera pointed at the rabbit's cage, however a vehicle was blocking the view of the cage the night the rabbit went missing.

They said they could see the cage door swing open between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m., and the door is too heavy for the rabbit to open on its own.

The rabbit is orange, weighs 15 pounds and is worth $450.

Police said the rabbit was returned to the front yard of the home later on Monday, and that the owner is not pursuing charges, but is just happy the rabbit was returned safely.