LPD: $50,000 worth of jewelry stolen from woman's home

Lincoln police are hoping to learn more about a recent burglary at a home just west of the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

A 71-year old woman told officers someone stole several pieces of jewelry, including necklaces and rings, between March 17 - April 28 at her home near 26th and B Streets.

Investigators say the stolen items add up to roughly $50,000.

If you know more about this case, you can call LPD at 402-441-6000 or reach out to Lincoln Crime Stoppers by calling (402) 475-3600. Your tips can remain anonymous.