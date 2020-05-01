Police: Belligerent man at hotel arrested on several charges including animal neglect

A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges, including animal neglect, after police said he showed up at a hotel and started yelling.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., staff at WoodSpring Suites, west of 27th and Fletcher Avenue, called 911 saying there was a man in the lobby yelling and refusing to leave.

Responding officers said when they got to the hotel, 25-year old Augustine Kolb was yelling and they believe he was intoxicated.

Employees told officers Kolb was not a guest and they didn't know why he was at the hotel, adding he reached under security glass and took a notebook.

LPD said Kolb would not leave the hotel and was arrested for trespassing and disturbing the peace.

While officers were arresting Kolb, another officer noticed a pit bull on a leash with an 8-week old puppy dangling. Both dogs were attached by the same leash and belong to Kolb.

LPD says the pit bull jumped out of the car to escape and the puppy was being strangled because he was stuck. Officers freed the dogs and they were picked up by animal control. Officers said there are no signs that the dogs were injured.

Kolb is also facing animal neglect charges.