Lincoln Police: Loaded firearm stolen from car

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent car break-in where a loaded firearm was stolen.

On Sunday around 9 a.m., LPD officers were called to an area of 3100 block of Northville Road, near 27th and Superior Streets, for a report of a theft from a car.

A 28-year-old man told responding officers that his car was broken into and his .9mm loaded Smith and Wesson firearm was missing from the console.

LPD said the man told officers that he locked it but there was no damage or signs of forced entry.

Investigators believe the break-in happened overnight Saturday into Sunday.

LPD said the man was not cited and that he kept the magazine separate from the firearm.