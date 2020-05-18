LPD: Argument over rent leads to assault with metal baton and knife

Lincoln police officers said an argument over rent sparked another man to assault a resident with a metal baton and a knife.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, officers were notified that someone had a metal stick and was hitting another person.

Officers went out to Walker Avenue, near N 62nd Street in northeast Lincoln, and found a 60-year old man with injuries on his arms.

LPD said the man had his arms wrapped in towels that were soaked in blood.

The man told responding officers that he'd gotten into an argument with a 55-year old resident about water damage and rent.

LPD said the resident's 20-year old son, identified as Jeremy Schwartz, started hitting the victim with a metal baton, grabbed a knife and slashed him.

The victim told officers he was cut several times while trying to shield himself.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by first responders. LPD said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Schwartz was arrested and is facing second-degree assault charges.