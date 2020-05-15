Crowd taunts officers during struggle to arrest three people at motel

Lincoln police officers said a crowd taunted officers while they were trying to arrest three people fighting officers in a motel parking lot.

On Thursday, around 8:45 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department Narcotics Task Force located a car that had fled from Nebraska State Patrol after an attempted traffic stop and pursuit two hours earlier.

The car was found in the parking lot at Oasis Inn on Cornhusker Highway in northeast Lincoln.

LPD said as officers approached the car and made contact with two people: Trenton Ottens, 30, and Dymond Casillus, 26.

LPD said once Ottens was in handcuffs, he started thrashing and tried headbutting, as well as kicking officers.

While responding officers were struggling with Ottens, LPD said Casillus tried interfering with the arrest by approaching the area and encouraging him to fight officers.

LPD said at the same time Ottens' mother, Stacy Ottens, 47, showed up in the parking lot and began interfering with the arrest and encouraged him to resist.

LPD said because of her interference, Ms. Ottens was arrested, though officers said she resisted arrest by wrestling away from officers.

A crowd of 20 to 30 bystanders gathered LPD said they were taunting officers and encouraging the three to resist arrest.

LPD said officers found .5 grams of cocaine in Mr. Ottens' pocket as well as more than $2,000 in cash.

Responding officers found marijuana in plain view and after obtaining a search warrant to search the room rented by the three, officers found two 8-year old girls, Cassius' daughters.

Also found inside the room: pit bulls, animal feces, 38.8 grams of marijuana, pipes, digital scales, grinders, bags with meth residue, and a rifle.

Officers said all these items were in areas the children could have accessed.

LPD said at least 21 officers arrived on scene to assist in the arrests. One officer had cuts and his hand was bleeding from trying to control Mr. Ottens.

All three were arrested. Trenton Ottens is facing possession of controlled substance charges, resisting arrest, child abuse, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges.

Dymond Casillus is facing possession of controlled substance charges, obstruction of government operations, and child abuse charges.

Stacy Ottens is facing obstruction of government operations and resisting arrest charges.

LPD said the children were placed in the custody of a relative and are doing okay.