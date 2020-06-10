LPD: Drive thru window smashed in restaurant burglary

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at a northeast Lincoln restaurant that was caught on security cameras.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, officers said there was a burglary at the Subway on N 83rd Street in northeast Lincoln.

LPD said an alarm notified the manager and when responding officers arrived at the restaurant, they saw a drive-thru window smashed.

Security footage shows a man entering the restaurant and taking the cash drawers.

LPD said officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for additional evidence.

If you know anything about this burglary, you're asked to call police at (402) 441-6000.