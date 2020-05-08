LPD: Driver passed out behind the wheel after hitting apartment building

Lincoln police said they found a driver passed out behind the wheel after hitting an apartment building.

On Friday around 1:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to an area off Garfield Street, near S 16th Street south of downtown Lincoln, for a report of a car crash involving a building.

Responding officers located 26-year old Ethan Dennis, who they said was passed out in the driver's seat of an SUV.

LPD said there were no passengers in the SUV and that it collided with the west side of a small apartment complex, located on F Street, just a few blocks away.

Officers contacted witnesses and determined that Dennis was going through the apartment complex's parking lot when he hit a dumpster, drove through a fence and hit the building.

LPD said Dennis' blood alcohol content was 0.168 and he is facing negligent driving and DUI charges.