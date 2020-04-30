Police: Lincoln man assaulted and robbed after giving friends a ride home

Officers are investigating a robbery that happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday near 30th and E Streets.

Lincoln police said a 33-year old man told officers he gave a ride to two friends, both women, to a home.

The driver told officers after parking, the women went inside, and another man walked up to the car with one of those friends, and an SUV pulled up behind his car.

Officers said that man got into the passenger seat and pointed a gun at him.

The driver told officers he handed the man his phone and wallet and the man took his car keys, hitting him in the face with a handgun.

LPD said the driver tried getting out of the car and running away several times, but the man wouldn't let him.

Eventually the driver was able to run away to a nearby gas station and call police.

LPD said they have not located the driver's car and they're continuing to investigate this case.