LPD: Drugs, cash, bags and firearm found in car involved in crash

After a crash Thursday morning, the Lincoln Police Department found a number of drugs, cash and a firearm in a driver's car.

On Thursday around 11 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to 23rd and A Street on a report of a car crash.

A witness who was involved in the crash told officers she noticed a man, later identified as 31-year old Travis K Johnson, slumped over the wheel. She said his car drifted over and hit her car head-on.

LPD made contact with Johnson who told officers he didn't know why he lost consciousness.

Investigators said during a search of Johnson's car, they located a key chain container with white powder residue, an empty gun holster, and empty sandwich bags.

While searching the trunk of Johnson's car, LPD found a black backpack with empty syringes, a marijuana pipe, empty bags, a bag with 3 grams of meth, 3.5 grams heroin, a gun, cash in bundles, and digital scales.

LPD said they also found more cash in Johnson's possession. In total, investigators said he had $4,500 in cash.

He was arrested and is facing the following charges:



possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

possession of a firearm during controlled substance

possession of money while violating controlled substance statutes

felon in possession of a firearm