Drugs, gun and cash found during probation check

Lincoln police said drugs, a gun and cash were found during a search of a man who is on probation.

On Tuesday around 10:30 pm., LPD officers were asked by Lancaster County Adult Probation to help with a search.

Officers were requested to search Kennie Williams, who is on probation and investigators said a search is a condition of his release.

LPD said during the search they found 3.5 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of cocaine, plastic bags, $700 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said inside Williams' car, they found two THC cartridges totaling 80 milligrams and a .45 caliber handgun.

Williams was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of money for violating a drug law.