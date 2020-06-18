LPD: Drugs, stolen firearm found inside van with fake and missing license plates

Lincoln Police recently found drugs and a stolen firearm inside a van after stopping the driver for not having a license plate.

Wednesday evening, around 11 p.m., officers stopped a van for not having a license plate along N 70th Street in northeast Lincoln.

After responding officers stopped the van, they made contact with 28-year old Jeremiah L Bonaparte who was driving the van.

Officers learned Bonaparte's license was suspended and the rear license plate was fake.

LPD said officers also found .6 grams of meth, six ecstasy pills, a digital scale and a black Taurus 9mm handgun in the van.

According to investigators, the gun had been reported stolen in a burglary earlier this month on June 2 in Lancaster County.

Bonaparte was arrested and is facing possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under suspension charges.

LPD said Bonaparte is also facing charges regarding a fake license plate and the missing front license plate.