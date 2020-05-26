LPD: Fight over work schedule leads to assault; victim hospitalized

Lincoln police officers were called to the hospital last week for a report of an assault.

On Friday around 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the hospital for a report of an assault that happened two days earlier at a home near 29th and Q Streets.

A man at the hospital told officers that after an argument over a work schedule, a coworker assaulted him.

He told officers that his coworker, identified as Sebastian Draper, 29, went to his home and assaulted him, and then threw him on the ground where he became unconscious.

The victim said the next thing he remembered was waking up in the hospital with a number of broken bones and a collapsed lung.

LPD said the victim's injuries were serious and witnesses confirmed that Draper was seen hitting the victim while he was unconscious.

It's not clear how the victim made it to the hospital and LPD said his phone was shattered by the assault.

Draper was arrested and is facing first-degree assault and criminal mischief charges.