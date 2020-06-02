LPD: Four people firing paintball gun & carrying fireworks posed threat to weekend demonstrations

The Lincoln Police Department says four people were a threat to this weekend's peaceful demonstrations after they were found with paint ball guns and explosive devices including fireworks.

On Monday around 7:30 p.m., police officers were called to a home on Jacquelyn Drive, near S 27th Street in south Lincoln, where a couple in their 70s told officers a car was driving through the neighborhood firing what they believed to be a gun.

Officers searched the area for damage and the couple said the car was firing paint ball guns.

LPD said they made contact with a car where four people were inside: 21-year old Marcos Villela who was driving, 18-year old Byron Green, a 15-year old girl and 20-year old Abby Tucker Williams.

Responding officers said they found two paint ball guns, paint balls, and paint ball equipment, as well as modified explosive devices including fireworks and a fuse.

Inside the car, investigators found narcotics including a bag containing 6.8 grams of cocaine, 56.3 grams of marijuana, a bag of 9.6 grams of an unknown substance, a bag with 51 suspected MDMA pills, a glass smoking pipe, and $1,231 in cash.

LPD said the group admitted to officers they had been at the demonstration downtown and were heading back. LPD believes this group posed a threat to everyone taking part in the peaceful protests, journalists and law enforcement officers.

Villela is facing the following charges:



Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Possession of a Destructive Device

Possession of Money While Violating a Controlled Substance Statute

Disturbing the Peace

Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Green is facing the following charges:



Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Possession of a Destructive Device

Possession of Money While Violating a Controlled Substance Statute

Disturbing the Peace

Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tucker Williams is facing the following charges:



Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Possession of a Destructive Device

Possession of Money While Violating a Controlled Substance Statute

Disturbing the Peace

Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Officers released the juvenile to a guardian after citing her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a destructive device, disturbing the peace, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers said they know the vast majority of people demonstrating in the wake of George Floyd's death are protesting peacefully and they do not post a threat to the safety and well-being of anyone or anything. However, officers said there are a small number of people who are not crying out for justice, not protesting police misconduct, rather they are hoping to create chaos and cause harm.

LPD said this arrest is a good example of officers identifying threats before they can become part of the peaceful demonstrations, adding these individuals are wanting to destroy peace.

Officers said they are continuing to investigate to see if this group committed more crimes during the other protests this weekend.