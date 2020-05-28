LPD: Gun found under driver's seat of rental car

Lincoln police officers arrested a man this week after returning a rental car with a gun found under the driver's seat.

On Wednesday around 10:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to Hertz Rental Car on O Street in east Lincoln, for a report of a gun found in a rental car.

Managers told responding officers that a man, later identified as 38-year old Jamaal Williams, had recently returned a car.

After inspecting it, managers told officers they found a Ruger semi-automatic pistol under the driver's seat.

LPD said approximately 10 minutes later, Williams returned to Hertz and demanded to retrieve his property from the car. When the manager declined, LPD said Williams began kicking and hitting the car, demanding that the manager open it.

Officers said the manager allowed Williams into the car and he left a few minutes later in a different car.

LPD said soon after, Williams was located on Cornhusker Highway in northeast Lincoln, with a 36-year old woman.

Responding officers found the Ruger semi-automatic pistol in the woman's purse. She was cited for carrying a concealed weapon.

Williams was arrested and LPD said he's facing possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person charges.

LPD said Williams was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance from an investigation in November 2019, where substances were sent to the state lab and came back positive for cocaine.