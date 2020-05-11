LPD: Housekeeper pawns thousands of dollars worth of stolen jewelry

A Lincoln woman is facing theft charges after police said she stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Back on April 30, a woman called officers saying that over the course of six months she had several pieces of jewelry stolen from her home.

LPD said the woman told officers the only person who had access was her housekeeper, Samantha Neeman.

The woman estimated the stolen jewelry was worth roughly $70,000.

LPD said a few days before this report, an elderly couple reported that they were missing around $5,000 in jewelry. They told officers they suspected their housekeeper, Samantha Neeman.

Investigators said they checked Neeman's pawnshop history and found that she had pawned 29 pieces of jewelry in the last month.

LPD said some of the jewelry Neeman is suspected of pawning has been identified as belonging to the two victims.

There are still pieces of jewelry that have not been located.

On Friday, May 8, Neeman was arrested for felony theft by deception.

LPD believes there may be more victims who haven't reported stolen items to the police or they may not know items are missing yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call or reach out to Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.