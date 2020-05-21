LPD: Investigators find drugs, shotgun in home

Lincoln Police said a narcotics task force searched a home in downtown Lincoln and found a large supply of drugs and cash.

On Tuesday around 8:50 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home on N 8th Street.

Investigators made contact with the homeowner, Oscar Barrera, 33, and searched the home for drugs.

LPD said investigators found a Remington 870 shotgun, 31.9 grams of marijuana, 6 grams of THC wax, residue of suspected cocaine, 106 Alprazolam pills, nearly $10,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia including pipes, scales, a money counter and cash with white residue.

LPD said Barrera is a convicted felon out of Texas for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

Barrera was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges.