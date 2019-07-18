LPD, LFR locate, dispose of undetonated explosive device

Fire investigators with Lincoln Fire & Rescue carefully removed an undetonated explosive device in a south Lincoln alley Wednesday evening.

Lincoln Police Capt. Ben Kopsa tells 10/11 Now officers were in the area around 7:45pm, responding to a call, when one of the officers located the device in an alley off of 17th Street, between B and C Streets.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called out to recover the device. Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller told 10/11 fire inspectors used a robot to carefully pick up the device and place it into a special container for proper disposal.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how that device ended up where it was found, as well as exactly what kind of device crews disposed of. Police also say it's unknown if the device was related to the original call for service that officers were out on.