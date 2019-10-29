LPD, LFR respond to multiple crashes overnight in Lincoln

Lincoln Police tells 10/11 NOW they responded to over a dozen crashes in the span of two hours overnight. They say the cause was due to slick roads as a result of the snow that fell Monday evening.

LPD says at least 14 crashes occurred between 11p.m. Monday night and 1a.m. Tuesday morning. They say the crashes varied from vehicles sliding off roadways to a handful of rollover accidents across Lincoln. The extent of injuries, if any in these crashes, are not known at this time.

Slippery conditions were mainly taking place on area bridges, such as I-180 near Cornhusker, Van Dorn Street near Park Blvd., and other locations. Police say city road crews were called in to apply brine and sand to slick spots ahead of the morning commute.

LPD says drivers should still use extra caution Tuesday morning as roads in Lincoln could still be slippery.