Lincoln Police said a 33-year-old woman was arrested after exposing herself in public.

According to LPD, officers received a report of a woman exposing her chest to traffic near 1st and West O Street on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

She was contacted by officers near a viaduct where she exposed her chest again, this time to officers, according to police.

When officers asked her to cover herself up, she complied.

Tiffany Turley was arrested and booked for loitering and trespassing.