LPD: Man drives up to car, points gun at two men and says 'Pow'

Lincoln police arrested a man after two victims said he pointed a gun at their car and said 'Pow.'

On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., police were dispatched on a weapons violation in progress near 4th Street and West Nance.

Two men, 18 and 29-years old, told officers while they were parked in a car a red Toyota Camry pulled up next to them. The driver raised a black rifle, pointed it at them and laughed, the victims told police.

The report notes that the Camry then turned around and drove by the men again, this time with the gun out window. The men told officers when the suspect was going by he said, "Pow."

LPD said the men told officers they feared for their lives and they knew the driver, later identified as 21-year old Dajour Haynes.

One of the men told officers he and Haynes didn't get along but they hadn't seen each other in a month.

The next day, Friday, May 1, LPD said when officers got to Haynes' apartment, officers saw him walking on the balcony with an AR-style rifle.

Officers said they waited roughly 2.5 hours for an opportunity to arrest Haynes while he was unarmed. LPD said Haynes came out unarmed to take out the trash.

LPD said they arrested Haynes for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.