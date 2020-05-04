LPD: Man arrested for public indecency near bike path

A Lincoln man is facing public indecency charges after police found him touching himself near a bike path.

On Saturday morning around 8 a.m. Lincoln Police were dispatched to the bike path near 14th and Old Cheney Road.

The caller told officers there was a man sitting off the bike path touching himself.

LPD said several people were using bike path at that time and they saw the man touching himself as they approached and continued while officers were there.

Joseph Rose was arrested and is facing public indecency charges.