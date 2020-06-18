LPD: Man breaks into grocery store pharmacy, walks out with hundreds of pills

The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who broke into a grocery store pharmacy and stole a number of medications.

On Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Super Saver near 27th and Pine Lake Road in south Lincoln.

Employees told responding officers around 6 a.m. that a man, later identified as 20-year old Henry D. Nelson, was seen on video approaching a Coinstar machine to cash a receipt.

The Coinstar machine is near the customer service area in the grocery store but it wasn't open yet.

LPD said security footage shows Nelson entering the pharmacy through a window and minutes later exiting with medication including 439 phenobarbital pills, 601 hydrocodone pills and 60 oxycodone pills.

Investigators said later that day Super Saver employees called police again because another person was trying to cash a Coinstar receipt.

LPD said they contacted that person who denied any knowledge of a burglary but after further investigation, they learned this person is coworkers with Nelson and that he'd asked that person to cash the Coinstar receipt.

Officers went to Nelson's apartment and after obtaining a search warrant, they searched his home and found the stolen medications under his mattress in his bedroom. Investigators also found $326 they believe is associated with this burglary.

Nelson was arrested and is facing burglary charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver charges, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.