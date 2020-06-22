LPD: Man breaks windows at two businesses on O Street, causes thousands in damage

A Lincoln man is facing charges after breaking a number of windows at two businesses this weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

On Sunday evening, around 9 p.m., police officers were dispatched to Nebraska Ballet and Theater on O Street.

A passerby told police they saw a man breaking windows.

LPD said four window panes were broken which caused a total of $4,000 in damage. Responding officers checked the area and saw a man matching the witness description.

Officers saw the man throwing several rocks at Eakes Office Solutions, also on O Street, where six windows had been broken. That damage totaling $6,000.

LPD said as responding officers approached the man, he came near them with his fists up and tried pushing officers into traffic.

Officers said he was being violent and the man was tased.

David Hefner, 39, was arrested and was taken to the hospital because the taser was deployed.

Hefner is facing two counts of felony criminal mischief charges.