LPD: Man charges police cruiser, refuses to comply and shoves officer

A Lincoln man is facing several charges, including assaulting an officer, after police say he shoved an officer and refused to comply during his arrest.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Casey's near 13th and E Streets on a report of a disturbance. Witnesses reported a man was refusing to leave the property and was shoplifting.

Responding officers made contact with 33-year old Juan Gonzalez who was walking near 11th and F Streets.

LPD said as officers arrived, Gonzalez charged at the police cruiser.

During the arrest, police said Gonzalez shoved officers, another officer tackled him, but he refused to comply and injured an officer's head during the struggle.

LPD said more officers responded to help and after roughly a four minute struggle, Gonzalez was arrested.

Investigators said an envelope with meth was found in his pants pocket.

Gonzalez had minor cuts, two officers had cuts on their knuckles and head, and one officer experienced knee pain. LPD said all responding officers were able to finish their shifts.

Gonazalez is charges including disturbing the peace, shoplifting, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, as well as third degree assault on an officer charges.