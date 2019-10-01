LPD: Man fired shots into the air early Monday

Lincoln Police said a man fired at least three shots into the air early Monday morning outside the Kwik Shop near 1st and Cornhusker.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m.

Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells 10/11 Now that officers received multiple calls of a man who had fired a gun into the air following a confrontation with another man outside the store. Police said the suspect had fired the shots from his car through the sunroof before he sped away from the scene.

Officers were unable to locate any shell casings, but were able to confirm that a gun was discharged, thanks to multiple witnesses who confirmed the incident to police.

LPD said they have been able to identify the suspect, but have not been able to locate him.