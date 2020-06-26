LPD: Man held at knifepoint while walking dog

Investigators are working to learn more about an individual who held a man at knifepoint and demanded that he drive him to an ATM.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to an area on Huntington Avenue in northeast Lincoln on a report of a robbery.

Responding officers spoke with a 33-year old man who said he was walking his dogs when they started barking at a stranger on the sidewalk.

The man told officers the individual started speaking with him, then pulled a knife out and ordered him to drive to an ATM.

LPD said the victim was able to talk his way out of it and there was a struggle.

Investigators said the victim was able to run away and no one was hurt, and nothing was stolen.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.