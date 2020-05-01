LPD: Man hides in laundromat overnight collecting things to steal

Lincoln police are investigating after they say a man hid inside a laundromat overnight and collected things to steal.

On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to City Laundry, near 11th and Cornhusker Highway, after the manager got an alarm notification.

The manager told responding officers when he got there the doors were locked, and he saw a man inside a room that's normally locked, and he went outside to call 911.

LPD said the manager saw the man leave the laundromat carrying a black bag and laundry basket.

Responding officers saw a man matching the description behind Baymont Inn, roughly a block away.

LPD arrested 36-year old Travis Cox.

The manager told officers there were a number of bags scattered across the business, some with cable boxes and items from the lost and found inside.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Cox hid in the laundromat after closing and can be seen walking around collecting items.

Officers also found a syringe and meth.

Cox is a transient from the Lincoln/Omaha area and is facing burglary and possession of a controlled substance charges.