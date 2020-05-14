LPD: Man hits officer and tries biting him during arrest

A Lincoln man is facing assault charges after LPD said he hit an officer and tried biting him while being handcuffed.

On Wednesday around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to Casey's on 9th and South Streets, where an employee said a man was in the store refusing to leave.

That employee told officers the man was asking customers for money in the parking lot and yelling at employees.

LPD said when responding officers got to the gas station, the man was still yelling and they asked him to leave.

Officers said the man refused to leave and continued yelling, causing a disturbance.

LPD said while they were putting the man in handcuffs, he pulled away from officers as if he was ready to hit one of them.

The man continued to resist and hit an officer several times in the shoulder, according to LPD, and officers had to take him to the ground to put handcuffs on him.

LPD said during that process the man tried biting the officer.

Robert Hahn, 55, was arrested and is facing third degree assault on a police officer.

LPD said the officer had bruises and cuts on his hand but did not require medical attention.